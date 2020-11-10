Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly COVID-19 treatment

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The FDA announced on Monday it has issued an emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Why it matters: The treatment is authorized for people "who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization," including people who are 65 and older, and/or people with certain chronic illnesses.

  • "[T]he safety and effectiveness of this investigational therapy continues to be evaluated," the FDA wrote in a news release, but the drug was shown to reduce coronavirus-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits for high-risk patients within 28 days after treatment.
  • It's not authorized for people who are already hospitalized or are receiving oxygen.

What they're saying: “As illustrated by today’s action, the FDA remains committed to expediting the development and availability of potential COVID-19 treatments and providing sick patients timely access to new therapies where appropriate, while at the same time supporting research to further evaluate whether they are safe and effective,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

  • Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO David Ricks said in a statement, "This emergency authorization allows us to make bamlanivimab available as a COVID-19 treatment for recently diagnosed, high-risk patients – adding a valuable tool for doctors fighting the now-increasing burden of this global pandemic."
  • Eli Lilly said it would immediately begin shipping bamlanivimab to AmerisourceBergen, which will distribute the drug as directed by the U.S. government's allocation program.

Worth noting: Eli Lilly announced in October that it sold the U.S. government 300,000 vials of bamlanivimab for $375 million, pending the FDA's emergency authorization.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million

A health worker takes a patient's temperature before sending them to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site in St. John's Well Child and Family Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first passed the threshold, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

Biden unveils coronavirus crisis team tasked with curbing surging cases

Joe Biden at an October coronavirus briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, with participants including former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and New York University professor Celine Grounder, who will serve on his advisory board. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden declared tackling the pandemic "one of the most important battles our administration will face" as he announced a new 12-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first reached the milestone. The seven-day average of deaths from the virus reported by states has risen 36% in the past three weeks, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow