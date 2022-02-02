Sign up for our daily briefing

FBI director: No country poses a more severe threat than China

Rebecca Falconer

FBI Director Christopher Wray at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, on Monday. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI is launching roughly two China-related counterintelligence investigations about every 12 hours, Bureau director Christopher Wray told NBC News in an interview published Tuesday.

Why it matters: Wray is increasingly sounding the alarm on the threat posed by China's government even as Russian troops amass at Ukraine's border, indicating that he believes the Chinese Communist Party is the biggest threat to the economic security of the U.S. in the long term.

  • "There is no country that presents a broader, more severe threat to our innovation, our ideas and our economic security than China does," Wray said in his interview.

The big picture: Wray's comments build on his speech in California on Monday during which he said China's government was getting "more brazen" in economic espionage and other efforts to disrupt the U.S.

  • In echoes of remarks he made in 2020, Wray said over 2,000 FBI investigations were "focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information or technology, there's just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than China."

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: Wray's remarks come as the Justice Department's China Initiative faces intense scrutiny after it targeted Chinese American scientists later cleared of wrongdoing. Wray seems to be defending the China Initiative's emphasis on economic espionage without saying so explicitly.

Go deeper: CIA forms special unit focused on China

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
1 min ago - Health

Drug distributors reach major opioid settlement with Native American tribes

Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson and the country's three major drug distributors agreed Tuesday to pay $590 million to Native American tribes affected by the opioid crisis, according to a proposed settlement.

Why it matters: It's the largest opioid settlement for Native Americans, the Washington Post notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow