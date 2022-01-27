Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until Russian President Vladimir Putin has time to analyze the papers, but a lack of movement on Russia's core concerns means the crisis over Ukraine is unlikely to de-escalate.

The big picture: Following two weeks of fruitless diplomatic talks, Russia called on its Western interlocutors to formally address its demands for a freeze on NATO expansion (especially for Ukraine) and a rollback of forces to 1997 borders.

The U.S. and NATO submitted their written proposals Wednesday in an effort to provide a "diplomatic path forward," while warning that Russia could invade Ukraine in a matter of days.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg both said there were no concessions on key issues like NATO's "open door policy."

Instead, they outlined areas of possible cooperation on arms control and increased transparency around military exercises.

What they're saying: Lavrov said in a statement that the written responses from the U.S. provide "hope of starting serious dialogue, but only on secondary questions and not on the fundamental ones."

What to watch: With more than 120,000 troops continuing to mass on Ukraine's borders, all eyes now turn to Putin for what comes next.