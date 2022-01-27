Sign up for our daily briefing

Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Zachary Basu

Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Dimitar DilkoffI/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until Russian President Vladimir Putin has time to analyze the papers, but a lack of movement on Russia's core concerns means the crisis over Ukraine is unlikely to de-escalate.

The big picture: Following two weeks of fruitless diplomatic talks, Russia called on its Western interlocutors to formally address its demands for a freeze on NATO expansion (especially for Ukraine) and a rollback of forces to 1997 borders.

  • The U.S. and NATO submitted their written proposals Wednesday in an effort to provide a "diplomatic path forward," while warning that Russia could invade Ukraine in a matter of days.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg both said there were no concessions on key issues like NATO's "open door policy."
  • Instead, they outlined areas of possible cooperation on arms control and increased transparency around military exercises.

What they're saying: Lavrov said in a statement that the written responses from the U.S. provide "hope of starting serious dialogue, but only on secondary questions and not on the fundamental ones."

What to watch: With more than 120,000 troops continuing to mass on Ukraine's borders, all eyes now turn to Putin for what comes next.

  • "All these papers are with the president," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday. "There will of course be some time needed to analyze them — we won’t rush to any conclusions."
  • "There is not much cause for optimism," he added.

Jacob Knutson
24 mins ago - Health

White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaking in the White House in December 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How your plumber could lead the electric vehicle revolution

Ford Pro Intelligence gives farmers access to important data on every vehicle – whether gas-powered or electric. Image courtesy of Ford.

Businesses like farmers, contractors and delivery companies — not individual consumers — will lead America into the electric vehicle era, judging from how demand is currently shaping up.

Why it matters: While consumers are waiting on the sidelines to see if the charging infrastructure improves and prices come down, commercial businesses see EVs as a way to boost their productivity and improve operations.

Margaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden's Georgia blues

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden's job approval rating has dropped to 34% in Georgia, a closely watched swing state he won in 2020, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Biden risks serving as a drag on his party in key Senate and gubernatorial contests.

