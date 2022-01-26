Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty
The U.S. and NATO provided Russia with written proposals on Wednesday to advance a "diplomatic path forward," even as they warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.
Why it matters: This is a delicate diplomatic balancing act. The U.S. and NATO want to show they're serious about diplomacy but unwilling to compromise on "core principles" — all without providing Vladimir Putin with an additional pretext for escalation.
The backstory: In December, as Russia was building up its now 100,000-strong troop presence on Ukraine's borders and the U.S. was calling for de-escalation, Moscow submitted written demands including that NATO rule out eastward expansion, roll back its presence in Eastern Europe and keep offensive weapons systems out of Ukraine.
- In back-to-back press conference on Wednesday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said they had responded to Russia's demands in separate but "mutually reinforcing" documents. Blinken said there were no concessions on key issues like NATO's "open door policy."
- In addition, the U.S. and NATO made proposals of their own. Blinken emphasized the issue of arms control in his press conference and referenced a proposal for negotiations on a successor to the New START nuclear treaty.
- Stoltenberg added that NATO had proposed steps to increase communication and reduce risks, including a potential new civilian hotline and increased transparency around military exercises.
Between the lines: Analysts have been warning that handing Putin a formal rejection of his security demands could help make his case for war with Ukraine.
- "We decided to reply in written form because we take very seriously the idea of making progress, we've listened to the Russian concerns," Stoltenberg said. He added that this process had allowed for "more concrete" and detailed proposals, though "there’s no secret that we’re far apart."
- Blinken said the U.S. would keep the documents private to "provide space for confidential talks" and hoped Russia would do the same. When a reporter joked that Moscow would soon leak them, Blinken acknowledged that possibility.
- Blinken said President Biden was personally "deeply involved" in shaping the proposals.
State of play: Stoltenberg said NATO allies were already deploying ships and aircraft to shore up the alliance's eastern flank, and that an initial force of around 5,000 troops could be deployed "within days," under French command. Blinken noted that 8,500 U.S. troops were prepared to supplement that force.
- The intention would not be to defend Ukraine from invasion, but to reassure allies in eastern Europe and signal to Putin that an invasion would result in a bigger NATO presence in the region.
- Blinken also said more U.S.-made weapons would arrive in Kyiv in the days to come to supplement the three deliveries already made this week. He also confirmed that the U.S. intends to send five military helicopters.
What they're saying: "While hoping for and working toward de-escalation, we also are prepared for the worst," Stoltenberg said.
- He expressed grave concerns about the troops and equipment Russia is rapidly moving into Belarus "under the disguise of an exercise." An invasion from Belarusian soil could give Russia a relatively short and lightly defended path to Kyiv.
- Blinken said U.S. citizens should "strongly consider leaving" Ukraine, but insisted the U.S. embassy would remain operational even as non-essential personnel were withdrawn.
What's next: Stoltenberg said he'd invited Russia to participate in a series of meetings with NATO to discuss the issues presented in the documents. He didn't say whether he expected Moscow to accept.
- Blinken said he expected to speak to his Russian counterpart soon, once Moscow had read and analyzed the U.S. proposals.
- Russia has denied any intention of invading Ukraine, but said that if the U.S. won't agree to its demands it will undertake a "military-technical response."