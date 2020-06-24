1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Wray: FBI has over 2,000 investigations that trace back to China

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that the bureau has more than 2,000 active investigations that link back to the Chinese government.

Context: Wray said that amounts to a roughly 1300% increase in terms of economic espionage probes focused on China over the past decade.

Why it matters: He told the Senate Judiciary Committee last July that China is the top counterintelligence threat to the United States, with Russia coming in as the second greatest concern.

  • The FBI director noted on Wednesday that "there's no country that presents a broader, more comprehensive threat to America's innovation, to our economic security and to our Democratic ideas than China does."

Between the lines: Wray said that China is interested in influencing American political thought and policies "to try and shift them in a more friendly pro-China, pro-Chinese Communist Party direction."

  • "Sometimes that gets wrapped up in election issues," he added.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated Jun 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kudlow disputes Navarro's claims that China trade talks are off

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in January. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow disputed comments from Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said Monday night on Fox News the U.S.-China trade deal is "over."

Details: "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow told me.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 9,330,883 — Total deaths: 479,496 — Total recoveries — 4,684,213Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 2,369,806 — Total deaths: 121,846 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings — N.Y., N.J. and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  6. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow