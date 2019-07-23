FBI director's day on the Hill: China, Russia and domestic terrorism

He said the lines between China's government and private sector are "blurred," giving the communist country the chance to use "nontraditional collectors" to engage in espionage.

"As long as they keep committing crimes and threatening our national security, they are going to keep encountering the FBI," Wray said.

But, but, but: Russia was also a hot topic on Tuesday. When asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham if Russia was still trying to interfere in American elections, Wray responded: "The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through foreign influence."

"My view is until they stop, they haven’t been deterred enough," Wray added.

Details: Wray outlined the state of domestic terrorism in the U.S., saying the FBI made about 100 arrests related to such criminal activity in the first 3 quarters of the fiscal year. The bureau director said the majority of those cases were related to white supremacy.

Of note: Wray largely avoided questions about the Mueller report and President Trump's recent racist attacks on 4 Democratic congresswomen.

Wray said he was trying to give deference to former special counsel Robert Mueller, who is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

