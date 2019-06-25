President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray, following a Monday interview where he reportedly did not make his confidence in Wray clear.

The big picture: On Monday, Trump said he disagreed with Wray's testimony that the FBI director would not describe the agency's investigations as "spying" — an account that originated with Attorney General Bill Barr. These "spygate" allegations, which have not been corroborated, are one reason that Barr has called for a review of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

