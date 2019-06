The big picture: During his interview with The Hill, Trump made clear he disagreed with Wray telling Congress in May he would not describe FBI investigations as "spying." Wray made the comments in response to a question about Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion that law enforcement officials "spied" on the 2016 Trump campaign.

"I mean, I disagree with him on that and I think a lot of people are disagreeing. You may even disagree with him on that."

— President Trump to The Hill

Why it matters: Trump has a history of issues with the FBI. In 2017, he fired then-FBI director James Comey. He publicly criticized then-acting director Andrew McCabe, who was later fired by Trump's first attorney general, Jeff Sessions. The president has also criticized on several occasions former FBI agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 campaign.