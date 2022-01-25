DOJ's China Initiative under scrutiny as cases fall apart

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
The tide of public opinion may be turning against the Justice Department's China Initiative, as more cases fall apart and more of the researchers charged are speaking out.
The big picture: Chinese government-linked economic and industrial espionage in the United States is a real concern, but the China Initiative's flaws may be overshadowing the problem it was intended to address.
Driving the news: A high-profile China Initiative case fell apart last week when prosecutors dropped all charges against Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Gang Chen.
- "For 371 days, my family and I went through a living hell," Chen wrote in an essay published last week by the Boston Globe, referring to the number of days between his arrest and the charges being dropped.
- “While I am relieved that my ordeal is over, I am mindful that this terribly misguided China Initiative continues to bring unwarranted fear to the academic community and other scientists still face charges,” Chen said in a statement.
Catch up quick: Chen's arrest in January 2021 on grant fraud charges followed a string of similar arrests of researchers of Chinese heritage, but it generated a wave of public indignation the previous arrests had not.
- Chen's colleagues immediately took to Twitter to contest and even ridicule the charges against him.
- More than 170 MIT professors signed an open letter declaring their support for their colleague, and MIT backed him and covered his legal costs — unlike scientist Anming Hu, whose employer, the University of Tennessee, fired him after his arrest in February 2020 for wire fraud, reinstating him after a judge dismissed the charges against him.
A growing number of lawmakers, Asian American organizations and civil rights groups have demanded a probe of the China Initiative for what they say is racial profiling of Chinese American researchers.
- "The news about Dr. Chen's case is a promising development," said Patrick Toomey, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, in a statement.
- "We have seen the damaging effects of this discriminatory program and hope this is the beginning of the end. ... Under President Biden, the Justice Department must fundamentally reform its policies that enable racial profiling in the name of national security," Toomey said.
The China Initiative has resulted in several guilty verdicts, sometimes involving clear cases of economic espionage and tech theft, but in other cases for what appear to be relatively minor administrative infractions.
- Harvard chemist Charles Lieber was recently convicted of lying to the FBI about his China ties and for not reporting income from a Chinese university on his tax returns.
What they're saying: The Department of Justice should separate actions aimed at preserving research integrity from those targeting espionage, Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology analyst Emily Weinstein wrote recently for Foreign Policy magazine.
- "Lumping together cases such as Lieber’s under a broader espionage umbrella does more harm than good."
Go deeper: The DOJ's China Initiative could be problematic for civil rights