The DOJ's China Initiative could be problematic for civil rights

A legal scholar is raising concerns about the Department of Justice's China Initiative, which is aimed at countering economic espionage, theft of intellectual property and other national security concerns related to China, and its possible implications for civil rights.

Why it matters: Amid the U.S. government's new emphasis on countering threats from China, there is growing concern about the potential for over-zealous or discriminatory investigations.

What's new: Maggie Lewis, a law professor at Seton Hall University School of Law who focuses on criminal justice law in China and Taiwan, argues in a new draft paper in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology that the use of "China" as a frame doesn't sit well with the Department of Justice's own principles.

  • "[U]sing 'China' as the glue connecting cases under the Initiative’s umbrella creates an over-inclusive conception of the threat, and attaches a criminal taint to entities that have an even tangential nexus to 'China.'"
  • A clear threat does exist, writes Lewis. But lumping investigations together under a "China" label suggests "threat by association," which goes against the spirit of the department's commitment to pursuing cases individually.

The solution: Lewis said the U.S. government should explore measures such as enhanced audits and tightened regulation before resorting to a criminal law response.

  • Lewis also suggests "adopting a country-neutral framing and only connecting cases when there is a compelling reason to do so, not because they have been categorized as part of a larger China threat."

The bottom line: "You don’t want to be a Pollyanna and deny that there is a threat," Lewis told Axios in an interview. "But you don’t also want to have over-deterrence. You want to find the sweet spot. I’m not convinced that the China Initiative is currently doing that."

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 4,931,057 — Total deaths: 324,240 — Total recoveries — 1,710,337Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,532,212 — Total deaths: 92,128 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi announces historic 45-day House remote voting period.
  4. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  5. Business: Target's digital sales jump 141% as shoppers stay home — Big Tech's aid to small business comes with a catch.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Airlines pack in customers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Podcast: Amy Klobuchar deals with mergers

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins the Axios Pro Rata Podcast to discuss her opposition to the possible tie-up between Uber and Grubhub, her concerns over Facebook's deal for Giphy, and why she hasn't signed on to Elizabeth Warren and AOC's blanket moratorium on large mergers.

Trump threatens funding for Nevada and Michigan over mail-in voting expansion

President Trump threatened in a series of Wednesday tweets to "hold up" unspecified funding to Michigan and Nevada after both states rolled out plans to expand voting-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The White House did not provide any specifics to Axios on what kind of funding could be cut — and it's unclear whether the president has the power to alter or withhold any appropriated funds to states without congressional approval.

