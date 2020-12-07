Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fauci's "wear a mask" call tops the 2020 "Yale Book of Quotations"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arriving at a June Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci's appeal to Americans to "wear a mask" during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 is the top quote of the year in The Yale Book of Quotations, per AP.

Driving the news: Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law School who chooses quotes for the Yale Law School librarian's list first published in 2006, has said he picks ones that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times — not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

  • Per AP, Shapiro selected:

1. "Wear a mask" — from the time Fauci made the plea in a CNN interview on May 21.

2. "I can't breathe" — as said by George Floyd to a Minneapolis police officer before he died on May 25.

3. "One day — it's like a miracle — it will disappear" — President Trump's comments on the coronavirus in remarks during an African American History Month event at the White House on Feb. 27. (One of several times he's made the claim.)

4. "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" — Trump's remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing on April 23. (He later said he was being sarcastic.)

5. "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that" — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during her first news conference, May 1.

6. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed" — the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera in September.

7. "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain't Black" — President-elect Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program on May 22. (He later apologized for the remarks.)

8. "The science should not stand in the way of this" — McEnany addressing the issue of school reopenings during a news briefing on July 16.

9. "You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier" — Biden's comment to a student at a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Feb. 9.

10. "We are all Lakers today" — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers tells reporters in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26, following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Orion Rummler
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani says he's "feeling good" after coronavirus announcement

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he's "getting great care and feeling good," hours after President Trump announced that his 76-year-old personal attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of Trump's legal team to push an unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.

Mike AllenMargaret Talev
15 hours ago - Health

America's vaccine trust crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An alarming number of Americans say they'd reject a COVID-19 vaccine, posing a risk to the country's ability to achieve widespread immunity.

Why it matters: Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions is at generational lows. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said 70–75% of Americans will need to vaccinate to get the country on the road to normality.

Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Health

Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking point as coronavirus surges

A healthcare professional exits a Covid-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio on Nov. 20. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

Hospitals across the country are reaching their breaking point on ICU and bed capacity as COVID surges, forcing many health systems to begin diverting patients from emergency rooms and ration care.

The big picture: Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus have been continually rising since October, and more than 100,000 Americans are now in the hospital with COVID infections. Health officials are worried that Thanksgiving travel exacerbated already skyrocketing cases.

