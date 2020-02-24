Updated 29 mins ago - Sports

Los Angeles celebrates Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Jacob Knutson

Thousands of people gathered Monday at Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The big picture: Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his entire 20-season career and helped the city claim five championships. Gianna, a rising basketball player herself, often attended games with her father, who retired in 2016.

The highlights:

  • Vanessa Bryant eulogized her late husband as "the kind of man that wanted to teach future generations better and keep them from making his own mistakes."
  • Bryant also tearfully paid tribute to her daughter, mentioning the milestones her family won't get to share but saying that she "most likely would have become the best player in the WNBA."
  • After a performance by Beyonce, emcee Jimmy Kimmel offered opening remarks, stating that continued "gratitude" for loved ones was his only takeaway from the tragedy.
In photos
Vanessa Bryant speaks at the service. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Laker Anthony Davis at the celebration. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A mural depicting Kobe and Gianna. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Go deeper: In photos: The life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: The life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant after his final game as a Laker, Los Angeles, April 13, 2016. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died Saturday at age 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, is being remembered as one of the greatest ever basketball players.

The big picture: Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams before retiring after the 2015–16 season. He ran Granity Studios, a multimedia sports content firm, and a venture capital firm called Bryant Stibel. He even won an Oscar in 2018. Here are some highlights from his remarkable life, in photos.

See photosArrowJan 27, 2020
Orion Rummler

In photos: Lakers play first game after loss of Kobe

LeBron James and Anthony Davis embrace before playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Lakers honored Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a pregame ceremony before playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, after both died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California last Sunday.

On the court: LeBron James "read the names of the nine who departed tragically in Calabasas, bringing a city to its knees," the Los Angeles Times reports, and fans burst into emotional chants of “Gi-Gi! Gi-Gi!” and "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

Go deeperArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Sports
Ursula Perano

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: A Philadelphia native, Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams. He retired following the 2015–2016 season and is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers retired both of his jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — following his departure.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 27, 2020