In photos: The life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant (top) of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while addressing fans following his final game as a Laker in their season-ending NBA western division matchup aginst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant addressing fans after his final game as a Laker in their season-ending NBA western division matchup aginst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on April 13, 2016. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died Saturday at age 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, is being remembered as one of the greatest ever basketball players.

The big picture: Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams before retiring after the 2015–2016 season. He ran Granity Studios, a multimedia sports content firm, and a venture capital firm called Bryant Stibel. He even won an Oscar in 2018. Here are some highlights from his remarkable life, in photos.

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant (R) holds an oscar beside his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Bryant holds an Oscar beside his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, after his film, "Dear Basketball,” won best animated short in March 2018. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles
Bryant with his family at halftime after his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2017. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates following his final game as a Laker
Bryant with teammates after his final game as a Laker. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Kobe Bryant #10 of United States slam dunks against Nigeria in the first half during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games
Bryant slam dunks for the United States against Nigeria at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (L) presents a jersey to President Barack Obama
Bryant presents a jersey to then-President Obama during a January 2010 event with the National Basketball Association 2009 champions at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O'Brian trophy with teammate Shaquille O'Neal
Bryant holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles in June 2000. Photo: AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago.
Bryant, then 19 years old, talks with Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan at the United Center in Chicago. Photo: Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images

