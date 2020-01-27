Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died Saturday at age 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, is being remembered as one of the greatest ever basketball players.

The big picture: Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams before retiring after the 2015–2016 season. He ran Granity Studios, a multimedia sports content firm, and a venture capital firm called Bryant Stibel. He even won an Oscar in 2018. Here are some highlights from his remarkable life, in photos.