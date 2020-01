NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: A Philadelphia native, Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams. He retired following the 2015–2016 season and is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers retired both of his jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — following his departure.