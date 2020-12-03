Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fauci: U.K. "rushed" through Pfizer coronavirus vaccine approval

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert, said Thursday in an interview with "The Takeout" podcast that British regulators "rushed" through their approval the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments came a day after the U.K. became the first Western country to give emergency approval for the vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90% effective. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet next week to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech's request for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

What he's saying: "They really rushed through that approval," Fauci said, telling CBS News correspondent and "The Takeout" host Major Garrett that he feels U.K. regulators "ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile."

  • "The FDA — the United States Food and Drug Administration — is the gold standard of regulation. They’re doing it in a very careful away appropriately. Because if we do anything that is cutting corners and rushing, we have enough problem with people being skeptical about taking a vaccine anyway," the NIAID director added.
  • "If we had jumped over the hurdle here quickly and inappropriately to gain an extra week or week and a half, I think that the credibility of our regulatory process would have been damage."
  • "I love the Brits. They’re great, they’re good scientists, but they just took the data from the Pzfier company and instead of scrutinizing it really, really carefully, they said ‘okay, let’s approve it, that’s it,’ and they went with it.”
  • “In fact, they were even fairly rather severely criticized by their European Union counterparts who were saying that was kind of a hot dog play.”

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency responded to Fauci's comments, saying in a statement that it "rigorously assessed the data in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of our review," per Reuters.

  • It added that it allowed “some stages of this process to happen in parallel to condense the time needed, but it does not mean steps and the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been bypassed."

Fadel Allassan
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci to meet with Biden transition for first time

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci will stay on at the National Institutes of Health and plans to meet virtually with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team for the first time Thursday to discuss the coronavirus response, he told CBS News.

Why it matters: Fauci, widely viewed as one of the country's most trusted voices on the coronavirus, said it will be the first "substantive" conversation between he and Biden's team. He said he has not yet spoken with Biden directly, but has connected several times with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Axios
17 hours ago - Health

Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine in public

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2017. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Barack Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM airing Thursday he'll take the COVID-19 vaccine and "may end up taking it on TV." Representatives for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton told CNN they'd also be willing to be inoculated in public.

Why it matters: The former presidents are hoping to instill confidence in the vaccines once authorized for use in the U.S. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. could have herd immunity by the end of next summer or fall if enough people get vaccinated.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Health

Vaccine shipment companies targeted by cyberattacks, IBM says

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A global phishing campaign has been trying to gain information from organizations working to ship coronavirus vaccines since September, IBM's cybersecurity arm said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Successfully distributing a COVID vaccine will already be challenging for the U.S. and other wealthy countries, especially to rural areas with less resources — while poorer countries are expected to have delayed access.

