Fauci: U.K. "rushed" through Pfizer coronavirus vaccine approval

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert, said Thursday in an interview with "The Takeout" podcast that British regulators "rushed" through their approval the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments came a day after the U.K. became the first Western country to give emergency approval for the vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90% effective. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet next week to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech's request for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

What he's saying: "They really rushed through that approval," Fauci said, telling CBS News correspondent and "The Takeout" host Major Garrett that he feels U.K. regulators "ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile."

"The FDA — the United States Food and Drug Administration — is the gold standard of regulation. They’re doing it in a very careful away appropriately. Because if we do anything that is cutting corners and rushing, we have enough problem with people being skeptical about taking a vaccine anyway," the NIAID director added.

"If we had jumped over the hurdle here quickly and inappropriately to gain an extra week or week and a half, I think that the credibility of our regulatory process would have been damage."

"I love the Brits. They’re great, they’re good scientists, but they just took the data from the Pzfier company and instead of scrutinizing it really, really carefully, they said ‘okay, let’s approve it, that’s it,’ and they went with it.”

“In fact, they were even fairly rather severely criticized by their European Union counterparts who were saying that was kind of a hot dog play.”

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency responded to Fauci's comments, saying in a statement that it "rigorously assessed the data in the shortest time possible without compromising the thoroughness of our review," per Reuters.

It added that it allowed “some stages of this process to happen in parallel to condense the time needed, but it does not mean steps and the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been bypassed."

