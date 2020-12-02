U.K. first nation to clear Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for mass rollout

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
A health care worker during the phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial by the Pfizer and BioNTech in Ankara, Turkey, in October. Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The United Kingdom's government announced Wednesday it's approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which "will be made available across the U.K. from next week."
Why it matters: The U.K. has beaten the U.S. to become the first Western country to give emergency approval for a vaccine found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects against a virus that's killed nearly 1.5 million people globally.
- Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Monday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows summoned FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn to the West Wing for a meeting Tuesday to explain why he hadn't moved faster to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
For the record: Russia and China have already cleared coronavirus vaccines, but they're not waiting for the results of large-scale clinical trials, raising safety concerns, prompting scientists to cast doubts on their safety and efficacy.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.