U.K. first nation to clear Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for mass rollout

The United Kingdom's government announced Wednesday it's approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which "will be made available across the U.K. from next week."

Why it matters: The U.K. has beaten the U.S. to become the first Western country to give emergency approval for a vaccine found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects against a virus that's killed nearly 1.5 million people globally.

Axios' Jonathan Swan reported Monday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows summoned FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn to the West Wing for a meeting Tuesday to explain why he hadn't moved faster to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

For the record: Russia and China have already cleared coronavirus vaccines, but they're not waiting for the results of large-scale clinical trials, raising safety concerns, prompting scientists to cast doubts on their safety and efficacy.

