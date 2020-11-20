Pfizer to apply for FDA emergency use authorization for coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech announced that they will apply on Friday for an FDA emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: This could set the stage for initial vaccine distribution in the U.S. by mid-to-late December. It also comes less than two weeks after Pfizer released efficacy data for its vaccine, and just days after releasing safety data — which suggests that fellow vaccine developer Moderna may apply for its emergency use authorization around Thanksgiving.