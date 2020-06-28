Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are investigating a fatal shooting as a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor took place in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday night.

Details: Video from the scene shows a man at the park's edge firing several shots, as protesters to scrambled for cover. Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department personnel were "performed life-saving measures on a male," but he died at the scene.

They received "reports of shots fired" about 9 p.m., the statement said. "A short time later, we got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice," the police said. "That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

It was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made over the shootings. "Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident," per the police statement. "The park will remain closed for the next several hours."

What they're saying: Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene."

The big picture: The death of Taylor on March 13 prompted protests across Louisville. Her killing has since become a focal point of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired last Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Taylor's apartment, the police department announced.

The Justice Department is investigating Taylor's shooting.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.