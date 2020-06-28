Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1 dead after shots fired into crowd at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are investigating a fatal shooting as a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor took place in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday night.

Details: Video from the scene shows a man at the park's edge firing several shots, as protesters to scrambled for cover. Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department personnel were "performed life-saving measures on a male," but he died at the scene.

  • They received "reports of shots fired" about 9 p.m., the statement said. "A short time later, we got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice," the police said. "That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
  • It was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made over the shootings. "Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident," per the police statement. "The park will remain closed for the next several hours."

What they're saying: Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene."

The big picture: The death of Taylor on March 13 prompted protests across Louisville. Her killing has since become a focal point of the Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired last Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Taylor's apartment, the police department announced.
  • The Justice Department is investigating Taylor's shooting.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler
Jun 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

Axios
Updated 17 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus exceeded 2.5 million from over 30 million tests in the U.S. on Saturday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Florida reported 9,585 new cases on Saturday — surpassing the previous record of 8,942 infections in a single day, which was set last Friday.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 9,955,495 — Total deaths: 498,178 — Total recoveries — 5,032,146Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 ET: 2,508,705 — Total deaths: 125,511 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,405,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida mayor urges people to forgo house parties Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kitsSummer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
  7. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  8. 1 🧻 thing: Pandemic worsens environmental damage from toilet paper.
