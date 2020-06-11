1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

  • Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said on Wednesday morning he placed Detective Joshua Jaynes on "administrative reassignment" until questions from Taylor's family, her attorneys, a U.S. postal inspector and others" about the approval of the search warrant are answered, according to the news outlet.

Background: Taylor wasn't the focus of a police investigation, but a judge signed off on the warrant, per the Courier Journal.

  • Police have said they knocked on the door to announce their presence, but forced their way in "after midnight before being met by gunfire."
  • Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also home at the time and said he did not hear the police announce themselves. A 911 recording shows Walker telling the dispatcher, "somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," according to The New York Times.
  • Walker was charged with attempted murder after shooting a police officer in the leg during the intrusion, but the charges were later dropped.

The big picture: The death of Taylor on March 13 prompted protests across Louisville and her killing has been a focal point of the Black Lives Matter protests, which began over the late May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Justice Department is investigating her shooting.

Read the incident report via DocumentCloud

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race

Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.

Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.

  • Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
  • Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.
Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,350,698 — Total deaths: 415,277 — Total recoveries — 3,447,918Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,999,313 — Total deaths: 112,833 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
Bryan Walsh, Alison Snyder
Science

Scientists caught between pandemic and protests

Physicians march with people protesting George Floyd's death in Denver, Colorado, June 6. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

When protests broke out against the coronavirus lockdown, many public health experts were quick to warn about spreading the virus. When protests broke out after George Floyd's death, some of the same experts embraced the protests. That's led to charges of double standards among scientists.

Why it matters: Scientists who are seen as changing recommendations based on political and social priorities, however important, risk losing public trust. That could cause people to disregard their advice should the pandemic require stricter lockdown policies.

