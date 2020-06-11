Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said on Wednesday morning he placed Detective Joshua Jaynes on "administrative reassignment" until questions from Taylor's family, her attorneys, a U.S. postal inspector and others" about the approval of the search warrant are answered, according to the news outlet.

Background: Taylor wasn't the focus of a police investigation, but a judge signed off on the warrant, per the Courier Journal.

Police have said they knocked on the door to announce their presence, but forced their way in "after midnight before being met by gunfire."

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also home at the time and said he did not hear the police announce themselves. A 911 recording shows Walker telling the dispatcher, "somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," according to The New York Times.

Walker was charged with attempted murder after shooting a police officer in the leg during the intrusion, but the charges were later dropped.

The big picture: The death of Taylor on March 13 prompted protests across Louisville and her killing has been a focal point of the Black Lives Matter protests, which began over the late May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Justice Department is investigating her shooting.

Read the incident report via DocumentCloud