Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in November. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday he will step down from his role on March 31.
Why it matters: Since Dickson became FAA chief in 2019, the agency has imposed a zero tolerance policy on unruly airline passengers and deployed AT&T and Verizon's C-Band 5G service and C-Band 5G service. He also oversaw the return of Boeing following two fatal crashes that left 737 MAX jets grounded, for which the FAA drew criticism from Congress.
Driving the news: "After sometimes long and unavoidable periods of separation from my loved ones during the pandemic, it is time to devote my full time and attention to them," Dickson wrote in an email to FAA staff that was shared with news outlets including Axios.
What they're saying: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an emailed statement that he's grateful for Dickson's years of service.
- His "tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission and the 45,000 employees who work tirelessly every day to fulfill it," Buttigieg added.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.