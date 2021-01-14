FAA cracks down on unruly airline passengers in wake of Capitol riot

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images
The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new "zero tolerance policy" toward unruly airline passengers, who could face fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment for interfering with crew members.
Why it matters: The crackdown comes after the agency saw a "disturbing increase in incidents" of passengers disrupting flights with "threatening or violent behavior" stemming from their refusal to wear masks and recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Between the lines: In the past, the FAA responded to unruly passenger incidents with a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties.
- Under the new order, in effect through March 30, the FAA will pursue legal action with no warning for anyone who assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes with a crew member.
- United Airlines told ABC News it has banned 60 people for mask violations in the last week alone, which is higher than their previous week averages.
- Two days after the Capitol riot, videos showed passengers on an American flight en route from D.C. to Phoenix chanting "USA" and "Fight For Trump," eventually causing the pilot to threaten to divert the plane to Kansas if passengers didn't "behave."
What they're saying: "First strike and you're out. We applaud FAA Administrator (Steve) Dickson for taking this clear stand for our safety and security," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a statement.