European countries push to combat coronavirus second wave without lockdowns

Police conduct coronavirus regulations checks in Hamburg, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new measures Thursday, as the country reported a record number of new cases. Photo: Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Governments across Europe have announced new restrictions this week as several countries report record coronavirus case numbers, but they're avoiding imposing nationwide lockdowns.

Why it matters: Widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus have devastated economies around the world.

The big picture: German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday new measures, including a curfew for restaurants and bars in coronavirus hot spots and a limit on gatherings, after the country reported a record 6,638 new infections, per DW.

  • "I am convinced that what we do now will be decisive for how we come through this pandemic," she said. "We are already in a phase of exponential growth, the daily numbers show that."

In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address Wednesday a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. would be imposed on the Paris region,Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Grenoble, Rouen and Saint-Étienne.

  • "We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," Macron said, confirming that the curfew that starts Saturday would remain in place for at least four weeks.
  • "We are going to have to deal with this virus until at least the summer of 2021."

In the United Kingdom, the British government has imposed a three-tier alert system on several cities, with Liverpool the first city to face the toughest restrictions that has seen bars that don't serve food closed.

Russia also registered a record 14,231 new cases Wednesday, but officials were focusing on touting a coronavirus vaccine developed by the country, the New York Times reports.

Italy on Wednesday surpassed its record number of cases with 7,332 new infections.

  • Health officials announced Tuesday new measures including mandatory seating in restaurants and bars after 9 p.m., a mandatory midnight closing time for venues and a ban on outdoor and indoor private parties, Forbes notes.

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced gatherings would be limited to five people and declared a "state of calamity," as the country confirmed more than 2,000 cases in a single day for the first time, Anadolou Agency reports.

The Czech government on Wednesday announced household guests must be limited to three people, alcohol could not be sold after 8 p.m. and there would be a "wider mandatory use of face masks," per AFP.

  • On Thursday, the country's health ministry confirmed a record 9,544 new cases, the Guardian notes.

Macron declares state of emergency, curfew as COVID-19 cases rise in France

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: MATHIEU CUGNOT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday declared a state of health emergency and instated a curfew on some of the regions that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus, France 24 reports.

Why it matters: A number of European countries have reimposed lockdown measures, as an uptick in COVID-19 cases has eroded the continent's earlier progress in containing the virus. Macron described the situation as a "second wave."

Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Italy on Wednesday reported 7,332 new positive COVID-19 tests — breaking its previous record for most infections added in a single day — while the U.K. reported nearly 20,000 new cases.

Why it matters: Italy was one of the world's first major coronavirus hotspots, locking down the entire country in March as hospitals threatened to be overwhelmed, and the U.K. has Europe's highest death toll. After successfully suppressing the virus over the summer, many European countries are facing a potentially devastating second wave.

