Spain introduces new coronavirus restrictions as cases surge

Madrid's health minister Enrique Ruiz Escudero. Photo: Jesus Hellin/ Europa Press via Getty Images
Spain's government announced Friday that it will shut down nightclubs, ban public smoking and restrict nursing home visits as coronavirus cases climb in the country, per the AP.
The state of play: Spain's daily cases have almost reached the highs seen in March and April when the country was one of Europe's worst-hit, per Johns Hopkins data. So far during this surge, the nation's reported deaths are nowhere near the rate seen in the spring.