U.K. PM Boris Johnson to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, England. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The United Kingdom's hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England set to be announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting "to determine the final interventions" Monday, but it's expected to include a three-tier system alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

  • Liverpool City Region is expected to be placed under level 3 restrictions that would likely see bars and other venues closed, though regional Mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted, "no agreement has yet been reached with Government."
  • U.K. trade body the Night Time Industries Association told Reuters its legal action seeks to stop the most severe measures.
  • "A judicial review would argue that no evidence supports hospitality venues having contributed to the spread" of COVID-19, the Financial Times reports.

The big picture: Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said in a statement Sunday, "[W]e are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March ... data show that an estimated 224,000 people have the virus — up from 116,000 last week, hospital admissions for Covid-19 are rising again, as are intensive care admissions.

"Although the epidemic re-started in younger adult age groups in the last few weeks, there is clear evidence of gradual spread into older age groups in the worst affected areas. Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks."

Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure

Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that President Trump's successful treatment with the company's antibody cocktail is "the weakest evidence you can get" on whether the drug is a cure.

Driving the news: Since leaving Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and said he views the antibody cocktail as a "cure."

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug

The Trump administration "definitely missed the window" to mass produce Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' coronavirus antibody drug this year, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump, who received the antibody cocktail after testing positive for the coronavirus, has hailed the drug as a miraculous "cure" — despite a lack of scientific evidence — and promised to distribute it to every hospital for free.

