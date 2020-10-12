The United Kingdom's hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England set to be announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting "to determine the final interventions" Monday, but it's expected to include a three-tier system alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

Liverpool City Region is expected to be placed under level 3 restrictions that would likely see bars and other venues closed, though regional Mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted, "no agreement has yet been reached with Government."

U.K. trade body the Night Time Industries Association told Reuters its legal action seeks to stop the most severe measures.

"A judicial review would argue that no evidence supports hospitality venues having contributed to the spread" of COVID-19, the Financial Times reports.

The big picture: Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said in a statement Sunday, "[W]e are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March ... data show that an estimated 224,000 people have the virus — up from 116,000 last week, hospital admissions for Covid-19 are rising again, as are intensive care admissions.

"Although the epidemic re-started in younger adult age groups in the last few weeks, there is clear evidence of gradual spread into older age groups in the worst affected areas. Sadly, just as night follows day, increases in deaths will now follow on in the next few weeks."