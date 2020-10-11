Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus

Eric Trump said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that his father, President Donald Trump, "got hit hard" by COVID-19 the day his diagnosis was announced.

Details: The younger Trump said his father "sounded 100%" the following day thanks to the medicines he was given at Walter Reed. He also mistakenly said Trump had been given a "vaccine" when in fact the president had taken several experimental therapeutics to help his recovery.

What he's saying: "As a son it's never fun watching your father fly off to Walter Reed on Marine One. That's a day that no son wants to remember, that's no fun to watch. But I'm telling you, I spoke to him three times that next Saturday."

"The guy sounded 100%, it was amazing. It goes to speak how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father's done on the vaccine front no one could have done."

"My father literally started day one creating this vaccine, he worked to push this vaccine and now my father just took it and you see how well he got over it."

ABC host Jonathan Karl asked him to clarify whether Trump had actually taken a vaccine, and Eric Trump said he meant the medicines he'd taken at Walter Reed.

The big picture: Trump's doctor, Sean Conley announced early on Oct. 2 that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, along with first lady Melania Trump. White House officials have continually declined to say when the president last tested negative.