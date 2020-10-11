1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus

Eric Trump said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that his father, President Donald Trump, "got hit hard" by COVID-19 the day his diagnosis was announced.

Details: The younger Trump said his father "sounded 100%" the following day thanks to the medicines he was given at Walter Reed. He also mistakenly said Trump had been given a "vaccine" when in fact the president had taken several experimental therapeutics to help his recovery.

What he's saying: "As a son it's never fun watching your father fly off to Walter Reed on Marine One. That's a day that no son wants to remember, that's no fun to watch. But I'm telling you, I spoke to him three times that next Saturday."

  • "The guy sounded 100%, it was amazing. It goes to speak how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father's done on the vaccine front no one could have done."
  • "My father literally started day one creating this vaccine, he worked to push this vaccine and now my father just took it and you see how well he got over it."
  • ABC host Jonathan Karl asked him to clarify whether Trump had actually taken a vaccine, and Eric Trump said he meant the medicines he'd taken at Walter Reed.

The big picture: Trump's doctor, Sean Conley announced early on Oct. 2 that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, along with first lady Melania Trump. White House officials have continually declined to say when the president last tested negative.

  • Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center later on Oct. 2. Conley said last week that the president received supplemental oxygen after his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% last week.
  • The president was discharged from the hospital last Monday.

Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  4. Science: A bat signal for pandemics.
  5. World: India becomes second country after U.S. to surpass 7 million cases.
Updated 8 hours ago - World

India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

A medical team with a patient at a COVID-19 care facility in New Delhi, India. Photo: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday another 74,383 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country past 7 million.

Why it matters: India is the second country to report that 7 million people have tested positive for the virus after the U.S. — which has over 7.7 million cases, per Johns Hopkins. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is expected to surpass the number of U.S. cases in the coming days.

