Warren says she would agree to be Biden's vice president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Bidenduring November's Democratic Presidential Debate in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Wednesday she would become former Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden's running mate if he asked her.

The big picture: Warren endorsed Biden for president earlier Wednesday. Her progressive vision and detailed plans could help him win the support of Democrats who back former 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Biden has committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has said she would be "honored" to be Biden's choice.

Alexi McCammond

Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

Biden and Warren on the debate stage in 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, adding another high-profile endorsement after Sen. Bernie Sanders and former president Barack Obama did the same this week.

Why it matters: Warren's progressive vision for the future and detailed plans could help Biden build a bridge to the Sanders wing of the party he needs to turn out.

Rashaan Ayesh

Stacey Abrams: "I would be an excellent running mate"

Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Stacey Abrams told Elle she would be "honored" to be Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, arguing that she has "the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities."

Flashback: Biden advisers pondered packaging his campaign announcement last year with a pledge to choose Abrams as his running mate, as Axios' Mike Allen reported, and the former vice president has since committed to choosing a woman for the slot.

Alexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on a livestream Monday that he's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, five days after suspending his own presidential campaign.

Why it matters: It's an effort to unify the Democratic Party behind the presumptive nominee after a divisive primary. "We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden.

