Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Wednesday she would become former Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden's running mate if he asked her.

The big picture: Warren endorsed Biden for president earlier Wednesday. Her progressive vision and detailed plans could help him win the support of Democrats who back former 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Biden has committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has said she would be "honored" to be Biden's choice.

Flashback: