Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, adding another high-profile endorsement after Sen. Bernie Sanders and former president Barack Obama did the same this week.

Why it matters: Warren's progressive vision for the future and detailed plans could help Biden build a bridge to the Sanders wing of the party he needs to turn out.

The former vice president told "Axios on HBO" in December that Warren would be on his own VP list — and she's high on the list of rumored possibilities as the two have discussed policy since she ended her own presidential campaign earlier this year.

Biden notably adopted Warren's bankruptcy plan into his platform last month.

What she's saying: "Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there's no one I've agreed with 100% of the time over the years. But one thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is he will always tell you where he stands," Warren said in her endorsement video.

"When you disagree, he will listen — and not just listen, but really hear you, and treat you with respect no matter where you come from."

Don't forget: Biden has publicly committed to selecting a female candidate for his vice president, with people like Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar likely in consideration.

In 2016, Biden wanted Warren as his VP when he considered running for president during that cycle.

Democrats close to Hillary Clinton considered Warren their second-most effective surrogate against Trump in 2016 — second only to Obama — because she'd lob attacks against him that a presidential candidate wouldn't.

Throughout the 2020 primary, Warren's campaign inspired large crowds, long selfie lines, countless pinky promises with little girls and a sense of female empowerment in politics that helped her deliver some of her most stinging rebukes against male opponents — like Mike Bloomberg.