Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

Alexi McCammond

Biden and Warren on the debate stage in 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, adding another high-profile endorsement after Sen. Bernie Sanders and former president Barack Obama did the same this week.

Why it matters: Warren's progressive vision for the future and detailed plans could help Biden build a bridge to the Sanders wing of the party he needs to turn out.

  • The former vice president told "Axios on HBO" in December that Warren would be on his own VP list — and she's high on the list of rumored possibilities as the two have discussed policy since she ended her own presidential campaign earlier this year.
  • Biden notably adopted Warren's bankruptcy plan into his platform last month.

What she's saying: "Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there's no one I've agreed with 100% of the time over the years. But one thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is he will always tell you where he stands," Warren said in her endorsement video.

  • "When you disagree, he will listen — and not just listen, but really hear you, and treat you with respect no matter where you come from."

Don't forget: Biden has publicly committed to selecting a female candidate for his vice president, with people like Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar likely in consideration.

  • In 2016, Biden wanted Warren as his VP when he considered running for president during that cycle. 
  • Democrats close to Hillary Clinton considered Warren their second-most effective surrogate against Trump in 2016 — second only to Obama — because she'd lob attacks against him that a presidential candidate wouldn't. 

Throughout the 2020 primary, Warren's campaign inspired large crowds, long selfie lines, countless pinky promises with little girls and a sense of female empowerment in politics that helped her deliver some of her most stinging rebukes against male opponents — like Mike Bloomberg.

  • Women, more than any other demographic, have helped Democrats make political gains in the Trump era because of their turnout as candidates, voters and donors. 

