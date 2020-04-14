Former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden, his former vice president, in a video released Tuesday, according to a source close to Obama. The news was first reported by NBC.

Why it matters: Obama, following in the footsteps of other recent former presidents, chose to let the crowded Democratic primary process play out and not offer an endorsement until voters chose their presumptive nominee.

Biden leaned heavily on his strong relationship with Obama and his record as vice president throughout the primary race while still acknowledging that he needed to "earn" Obama's endorsement.

Obama's endorsement comes one day after Biden's final rival in the race, Bernie Sanders, offered his own endorsement.

The big picture: Former top Obama adviser David Axelrod told Politico last year that a lengthy endorsement process shouldn't be taken as a dig towards Biden, who he said remains "genuinely friends" with the former president.

"The custom for former presidents is not to endorse presidents. The expectation that he would, I find kind of baffling."

The backdrop: The pair were initially competitors in the 2008 presidential race.