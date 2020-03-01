48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on lack of Obama endorsement: "I have to earn this on my own"

Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he doesn't believe President Obama's lack of endorsement hurt his campaign, adding: "I don't think it is time. He and I talked about this from the very beginning. I have to earn this on my own."

Why it matters: Some pundits have speculated that the days after Biden's landslide South Carolina victory would be the perfect opportunity for Obama to endorse, giving his vice president a much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday.

  • If Obama truly believes that Sen. Bernie Sanders would divide the party and could lose to President Trump, as has been reported, that would make a Biden endorsement even more urgent — considering that Sanders is threatening to run away with an insurmountable delegate lead after Tuesday's contests.

What he's saying:

"Remember, the first thing everybody said when I announced — the Democratic opposition, said, 'Well, Biden feels entitled because he's vice president.' Imagine had the president endorsed me. It would have been, 'Well, Biden thinks he's entitled because the president endorsed him.' The president and I are close friends. And I have no doubt that when I win this nomination that he will be out there full bore for me."
— Joe Biden on ABC's "This Week"

Ursula Perano

Latino Victory Fund endorses Joe Biden ahead of Nevada caucuses

Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Latino Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic race.

Why it matters: The group is the first national Latino organization to endorse Biden. The endorsement comes just days before Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Hispanics are a key voting demographic in the state and could sway the outcome of the caucuses.

Fadel Allassan

Obama demands South Carolina stations stop airing misleading anti-Biden ad

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former President Obama's office is calling on South Carolina TV stations to stop running a misleading attack ad by a pro-Trump super PAC that uses Obama's voice out of context to make it appear as if he is criticizing Joe Biden and Democrats on race.

Why it matters: It's a rare intervention by Obama, whose former vice president is facing a critical primary in South Carolina on Saturday. Obama has said he has no plans to endorse in the Democratic field.

Fadel Allassan

Biden says he could still work with Republicans despite impeachment attacks

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "Today" that President Trump's impeachment trial hasn't "shaken" his faith that he will be able to work with "at least some" Republicans if he's elected president, adding, "I think you're going to see the world change with Trump gone."

Why it matters: Trump's legal team and a number of Republicans have sought to use the trial to scrutinize Hunter Biden's position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, arguing that the president had a legitimate reason to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

