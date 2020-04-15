Stacey Abrams: "I would be an excellent running mate"
Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
Stacey Abrams told Elle she would be "honored" to be Joe Biden's vice presidential pick, arguing that she has "the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities."
Flashback: Biden advisers pondered packaging his campaign announcement last year with a pledge to choose Abrams as his running mate, as Axios' Mike Allen reported, and the former vice president has since committed to choosing a woman for the slot.
What she said:
"I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."
The state of play: The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate ruled out her own presidential run last year, instead deciding to focus on voting rights.
- She has since become one of the most sought after surrogates for the party's 2020 contenders.
- Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who endorsed Biden's campaign, said last month that he would like to see Biden pick an African American woman to be his running mate.