Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as his running mate

Joe Biden said at the Democratic debate on Sunday night that he will commit to picking a woman to be his vice presidential running mate if he wins the nomination.

What he's saying: "If I'm elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be the president of tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

Sen. Bernie Sanders also said that "in all likelihood" he would do the same, but added: "For me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there. So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction."

Between the lines: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who is widely credited with reviving Biden's campaign, told "Axios on HBO" Sunday that he would advise Biden to pick a woman as his running mate — and specifically an African American woman.

Clyburn's list of qualified African American women includes: