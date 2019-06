Details: The child is currently in an Ebola treatment unit in Uganda, according to the WHO, and those who came into contact with them are being monitored.

In preparation for the possible spread of the disease, Uganda has already vaccinated nearly 4,700 health workers in 165 facilities, including the one where the child is being cared for. Uganda also has past experience battling the deadly virus, which has killed more than 1,000 in the DRC.

Background: The WHO and DRC Health Ministry have had difficulty squelching hte outbreak as a result of community distrust, armed rebel groups and violence against health workers.

