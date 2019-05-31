Data: DRC Ministry of Health; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Harry Stevens/Axios

The longer this Ebola outbreak continues, the greater the likelihood it will spread to other highly populated areas within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, move to neighboring countries or even internationally. It's already the second-largest outbreak on record.

Threat level: The danger of this particular outbreak, which began Aug. 1, 2018, is that it's what several experts call the "perfect storm" of a highly lethal and contagious virus in an area of the DRC that's a hub for poverty and neglect, insurgent activities, distrust of government and international organizations, and a mobile population with many refugees.

This, plus violence directed at health-care workers, has stymied public health efforts to halt this outbreak.

