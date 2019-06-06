DRC Ministry of Health; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Harry Stevens/Axios

The World Health Organization said Thursday there should be cautious hope at signs the numbers of confirmed Ebola cases and the geographical footprint have lessened over the past couple weeks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The other side: This is in sharp contrast to what other experts and organizations have been saying, with the head of the Centers for Disease Control warning at a hearing that he anticipates the deadly virus will spread outside the DRC and multiple international health officials calling for a "reset."