DOJ accuses 2 men of carrying "restraints" during Capitol riot

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Department of Justice said Sunday charges have been laid against two more men following last week's deadly siege at the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

Why it matters: The DOJ noted in a statement that one of those charged Sunday, Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, appears to resemble a man in photos from inside the Senate Chamber "carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day."

  • Counterterrorism prosecutors allege that the other man charged, Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, "was identified as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects."

Details: Munchell was arrested in Tennessee and charged with one count of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," per the statement.

  • The other man charged was Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, who was arrested in the state on Sunday.
  • Brock was charged with one count of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," the DOJ said.
  • These cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ's National Security Division, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.
  • The cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, the FBI’s Memphis Field Office and the United States Capitol Police.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged so far for their alleged involvement in the riot.

Of note: Neither man has entered a plea in the cases. Munchel told Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that the "intentions of going in were not to fight the police."

  • "The point of getting inside the building is to show them that we can, and we will," he said, though he did not say whether he was carrying zip ties.

Go deeper: Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during Capitol siege

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Man photographed carrying Pelosi's lectern, prominent QAnon figure charged over deadly riot

A man identified as Adam Johnson carries the lectern of Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, as well as a man seen in pictures wearing a horned headdress and carrying a spear inside the Capitol have been arrested and charged, prosecutors announced Saturday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged so far for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue making arrests in the coming days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during Capitol siege

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A laptop was stolen from a conference room in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, a Pelosi aide said Friday.

Why it matters: The theft of the laptop, as well as another computer taken from Sen. Jeff Merkley's office during Wednesday's riot have raised cybersecurity concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

West Virginia state lawmaker who filmed himself at U.S. Capitol siege resigns

Trump supporters take the steps on the east side of the US Capitol building. Photo: hay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself at the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege, resigned from the state's House of Delegates on Saturday.

Why it matters: Evans, who faced calls to resign from those on both sides of aisle, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow