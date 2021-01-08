Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Man photographed in Pelosi's office among those charged over deadly riot

Trump supporter Richard Barnett after breaking into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during Wednesday's deadly siege has been arrested and charged with three felony counts, including theft of public property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said Friday.

The big picture: Richard Barnett of Arkansas is among several people facing federal charges over Wednesday's deadly riot at the Capitol. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue to make arrests in the coming days.

  • Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state delegate who filmed himself storming the Capitol Wednesday, has been charged with entering a restricted area, per AP. Several state lawmakers have called for Evans to resign.
  • An Alabama man was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. The Justice Department said it is alleged the man’s vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms.
  • Additionally, approximately 40 individuals have been arrested and charged in DC Superior Court with offenses including unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.

What they're saying: “Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in Charge Washington field office, said in a press briefing Friday, per Politico.

  • “We are sparing no expense or personnel or effort to root those perpetrators out and find them," he added.
  • When asked by a reporter about claims made by some Republicans and conservative media that people associated with Antifa participated in Wednesday's riot, D'Antuono said, "we have no indication of that, at this time," per NBC News.

D'Antuono also defended law enforcement's response, saying “there was no indication" leading up to the events that there was anything planned "other than First Amendment protected activity," according to Politico.

Between the lines: Several media outlets, including ProPublica, have reported that for weeks, far-right Trump supporters discussed the idea a violent protest on various social media and chat platforms.

Go deeper: The Capitol siege's QAnon roots

Orion Rummler, Fadel Allassan
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol police condemn "criminal riotous behavior," DC police confirm 4 deaths

U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the Capitol on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police confirmed that an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday during a siege of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was set to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Catch up quick: Capitol police released additional details of their response to the mob on Thursday, saying that people used metal pipes and chemical irritants against officers while breaching the building. Only 14 people were arrested in total by the Capitol police.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Axios
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief resigns amid pressure after mob breach

Capitol Police chief Steven Sund. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Capitol Police chief Steven Sund will resign next week, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Sund's resignation, effective Jan. 16, comes amid pressure from lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the union representing the Capitol Police over the department's response to Wednesday's violent Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

