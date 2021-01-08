The man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during Wednesday's deadly siege has been arrested and charged with three felony counts, including theft of public property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said Friday.

The big picture: Richard Barnett of Arkansas is among several people facing federal charges over Wednesday's deadly riot at the Capitol. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue to make arrests in the coming days.

Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state delegate who filmed himself storming the Capitol Wednesday, has been charged with entering a restricted area, per AP. Several state lawmakers have called for Evans to resign.

An Alabama man was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. The Justice Department said it is alleged the man’s vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms.

Additionally, approximately 40 individuals have been arrested and charged in DC Superior Court with offenses including unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.

What they're saying: “Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in Charge Washington field office, said in a press briefing Friday, per Politico.

“We are sparing no expense or personnel or effort to root those perpetrators out and find them," he added.

When asked by a reporter about claims made by some Republicans and conservative media that people associated with Antifa participated in Wednesday's riot, D'Antuono said, "we have no indication of that, at this time," per NBC News.

D'Antuono also defended law enforcement's response, saying “there was no indication" leading up to the events that there was anything planned "other than First Amendment protected activity," according to Politico.

Between the lines: Several media outlets, including ProPublica, have reported that for weeks, far-right Trump supporters discussed the idea a violent protest on various social media and chat platforms.

Go deeper: The Capitol siege's QAnon roots