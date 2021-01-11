Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

Mike Allen, author of AM

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.

Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.

  • Stress: Some House members heard the gunshot that killed a protester trying to break into the Speaker's Lobby, normally their sanctuary.
  • The post-game: Video, first-hand stories in newspapers and chats with colleagues have all heightened their understanding of the magnitude of the assault on their workplace.
  • Coronavirus: The Capitol physician told members today they may have been exposed to someone with a COVID-19 infection when they clustered together in hiding last week.
  • Travel: Sens. Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham were hounded as they made their way to and from Washington last week.
  • Safety in D.C.: The House is expected to reconvene this week in a newly fortified Capitol amid internet chatter of another protest on Jan. 17, or linked to the inauguration on Jan. 20.
  • Impeachment: A weighty topic has been foist upon the House and Senate — for the second time in two years.
  • No end in sight: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the House may pass an impeachment resolution — but then not forward it to the Senate until after Biden's first 100 days.
Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: House increases security for lawmaker travel

Social media grab shows Sen. Lindsey Graham being escorted by security personnel Friday as Trump supporters berate him at Washington Reagan National Airport. Photo: Oreo Express via Reuters

After several lawmakers were hassled in airports, federal authorities on Saturday increased security for members of Congress when they travel to and from Washington through the inauguration, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The unusual new safety measures reflect the increased incidents of angry Americans confronting lawmakers, and the hostile aftermath of Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow