Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images
Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.
Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.
- Stress: Some House members heard the gunshot that killed a protester trying to break into the Speaker's Lobby, normally their sanctuary.
- The post-game: Video, first-hand stories in newspapers and chats with colleagues have all heightened their understanding of the magnitude of the assault on their workplace.
- Coronavirus: The Capitol physician told members today they may have been exposed to someone with a COVID-19 infection when they clustered together in hiding last week.
- Travel: Sens. Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham were hounded as they made their way to and from Washington last week.
- Safety in D.C.: The House is expected to reconvene this week in a newly fortified Capitol amid internet chatter of another protest on Jan. 17, or linked to the inauguration on Jan. 20.
- Impeachment: A weighty topic has been foist upon the House and Senate — for the second time in two years.
- No end in sight: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the House may pass an impeachment resolution — but then not forward it to the Senate until after Biden's first 100 days.