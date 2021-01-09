Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during Capitol siege

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A laptop was stolen from a conference room in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, a Pelosi aide said Friday.

Why it matters: The theft of the laptop, as well as another computer taken from Sen. Jeff Merkley's office during Wednesday's riot have raised cybersecurity concerns.

  • Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, tweeted that the laptop taken from the speaker's office was stolen from a conference room and only used for presentations. He did not elaborate.
  • Merkely said Wednesday in a video posted to Twitter that rioters stole a laptop that was sitting on a conference room table in his office.

What they're saying: "Materials were stolen, and we have to identify what was done, mitigate that, and it could have potential national security equities," said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin in a news briefing Thursday, per Politico.

  • It will likely take “several days to flesh out exactly what happened, what was stolen, what wasn't,” Sherwin added, saying that “electronic items were stolen from senators’ offices, documents and materials were stolen, and we have to identify what was done to mitigate that [damage]."

Authorities announced Friday they had arrested and charged the man who was photographed sitting at a desk in Pelosi's office.

  • Richard Barnett of Arkansas has been charged with three felony counts, including theft of public property, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
  • Adam Johnson of Florida has also been arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail, jail records show. According to Reuters, Johnson was the man photographed carrying Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers.

Go deeper: Man photographed in Pelosi's office among those charged over deadly riot

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Man photographed in Pelosi's office among those charged over deadly riot

Trump supporter Richard Barnett after breaking into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during Wednesday's deadly siege has been arrested and charged with three felony counts, including theft of public property, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, officials said Friday.

The big picture: Richard Barnett of Arkansas is among several people facing federal charges over Wednesday's deadly riot at the Capitol. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue making arrests in the coming days.

Margaret Harding McGill
Jan 8, 2021 - Technology

Cybersecurity fears loom behind Capitol breach

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The breach of the Capitol this week by pro-Trump rioters also put lawmakers' cybersecurity at risk.

Why it matters: Files, emails and other data lifted from lawmakers would have enormous value to hostile foreign powers, cybercriminals and other bad actors.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

