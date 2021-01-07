Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Sen. Jeff Merkley says rioters stole laptop, left "trail of destruction"

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) tweeted a video on Wednesday showing the pro-Trump mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol left "a trail of destruction" in his office.

The state of play: Merkley said the rioters stole a laptop, and the video showed the office littered with debris, cabinets removed from their casing, objects and chairs strewn across the floor, and cigarette butts left in various places. The door to the office was taken off its hinges.

  • "It was unlocked," Merkley said. "[T]hey could have simply opened the door."
  • “They stole the laptop that was sitting on the table,” Merkley said in the video.
  • "What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol," Merkley said.
"A trail of destruction"

Rioters left behind trash and defaced statues throughout the building. One member of the mob who looted the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen in a photograph sitting in one of the rooms with his feet on a desk.

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Frank Thorp, via Twitter
Photo: Frank Thorp, via Twitter
Photo: Frank Thorp, via Twitter

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoJacob Knutson
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Demonstrators from the "March for Trump" stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters and the lockdown of at least three buildings.

Why it matters: The attack occurred during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are respectively second and third in the line of succession, have been moved to undisclosed locations. The rest of the House and Senate are sheltering in place.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow