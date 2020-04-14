23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Disney becomes one of Hollywood's biggest coronavirus victims

Sara Fischer
Data: Company filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney's kingdom is losing its magic to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Analysts point to Disney's healthy balance as proof that the company will weather the storm, but its experience dealing with coronavirus will fundamentally alter the way the nearly 100-year-old business operates moving forward.

Driving the news: A services union group said Sunday that Disney would furlough over 43,000 of its 75,000 employees of its Walt Disney World theme park.

The big picture: Several of Disney's blockbuster films have been postponed as theaters remain shuttered. The production of other Hollywood titles is being put on hold as social distancing measures are in place.

  • Disney cruise lines extended some of its temporary sailing suspensions. The company has closed most of resorts worldwide and many stores.

By the numbers: As a result of the pandemic, Disney's stock has dropped nearly 30 percentage points as of Monday from its peak in January.

  • Its stock price gas reached its lowest point since 2014, erasing six years of gains that have mostly been fueled by box office dominance.
  • Disney has begun increasing its access to cash so that it can weather the storm.

Between the lines: Despite the fact that TV consumption is up, Disney's flagship sports network ESPN is also being impacted by the crisis.

  • On Monday, ESPN said that it's asked its 100 highest-paid commentators to take a 15% pay cut over the next three months.

Yes, but: Despite these challenges, Disney+, is flourishing as families stuck at home look for easy ways to entertain their kids.

What's next: Bob Iger, who in February announced his retirement as Disney CEO, has re-engaged with the company amid the coronavirus pandemic, N.Y. Times media columnist Ben Smith writes.

  • Per Smith, Iger is helping to craft a response to the crisis to address Disney's future, including reopening the company with less office space and ending glitzy and expensive old-school television practices like TV ad upfronts.

Go deeper: Disney World furloughing 43,000 workers following coronavirus shutdown

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 23,600

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 582,500 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.96 million tests have been conducted and over 44,300 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Sara Fischer

Boomers to Zoomers: Older generations learn to love video chat

Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Expect more family video chats from grandma and grandpa moving forward, even after stay-at-home orders come to an end.

Driving the news: Passover seders and Easter celebrations across the country prompted several seniors to finally take the plunge and download Zoom.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Economy & Business