Some 43,000 unionized Disney World workers in Florida will be furloughed from April 19 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Service Trades Council Union, said in a Facebook Live briefing Saturday. About 200 employees will continue with work deemed essential.

The big picture: Disneyland and Disney World shut last month over the outbreak. The Orlando park employs some 75,000 people — making it the largest single-site employer in the U.S. Per a memo of the union deal, workers can keep benefits for up to a year and will immediately be eligible to apply for unemployment. "Disney will pay 100% of all insurance costs," the union said in a statement. "There will be no cost to any employee who's on furlough for use of their medical insurance and the continued coverage of it."