20 mins ago - Health

Disney World furloughing 43,000 workers following coronavirus shutdown

Rebecca Falconer

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus threat. Photo: Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Some 43,000 unionized Disney World workers in Florida will be furloughed from April 19 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Service Trades Council Union, said in a Facebook Live briefing Saturday. About 200 employees will continue with work deemed essential.

The big picture: Disneyland and Disney World shut last month over the outbreak. The Orlando park employs some 75,000 people — making it the largest single-site employer in the U.S. Per a memo of the union deal, workers can keep benefits for up to a year and will immediately be eligible to apply for unemployment. "Disney will pay 100% of all insurance costs," the union said in a statement. "There will be no cost to any employee who's on furlough for use of their medical insurance and the continued coverage of it."

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus outbreaks plague meatpacking plants

Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at meat plants across the United States have reported they contracted the coronavirus this past week, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Concerns over worker safety continue to rise across the country, but the uptick in confirmed cases also raises questions about the fragility of the food supply chain.

Go deeperArrow7 hours ago - Economy & Business
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Case numbers surge past half a million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases exceeded 527,000 in the U.S., as the United States death toll surpassed that of Italy's on Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 20,000 Americans have died.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 mins ago - Health