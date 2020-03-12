17 mins ago - Health

Disneyland to close due to coronavirus outbreak

Orion Rummler

Disneytown in Shanghai on March 10. Photo: Hector Retama/AFP via Getty Images

California's Disneyland announced Thursday that it will close through the rest of the month, beginning on Saturday, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.

The big picture: The company closed its parks in Japan and China last month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, though its Shanghai location reopened this week at limited capacity, the Wall Street Journal reports. The heaviest concentrations of the virus in the U.S. are in Washington, New York and California.

Catch up quick: There are currently 198 positive COVID-19 cases in California, as of Thursday, per the state health department — the majority of which are travel-related.

  • There are four reported deaths in California as of Thursday.
  • Disney's theme parks generated about $21.6 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, per the WSJ.

What they're saying:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month."
The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.
Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."
— Disney's statement on Thursday

