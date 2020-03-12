1 hour ago - Economy & Business

More Hollywood films postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Sara Fischer

Vicky Lee attends the European Premiere of Disney's "MULAN" in London. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Disney

Major Hollywood studios are yanking expected blockbusters off of their debut schedules in fear that they will miss the movie-going crowds due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The film industry is on pace to lose billions of dollars from movie markets around the world, according to analysts.

Driving the news: Disney said Thursday it's pulling "Mulan" off of its film schedule. It's also postponing "The New Mutants," an X-Men thriller, and "Antlers," a horror film.

  • The news comes just hours after Universal Pictures said it would move its anticipated hit "F9," the latest in the Fast and Furious series, from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021.

Be smart: 'Mulan" was expected to be one of Disney's highest-grossing hits of the year, especially in China, where its opening has been postponed indefinitely. Universal's Fast and Furious franchise tends to make most of its money internationally.

  • Many theaters are closed around the world, especially in China, in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. In other market like the U.S., movie-goers may opt to stay home instead of exposing themselves to anyone that could pass on the virus.

Between the lines: The cancellations come just days after Hollywood studio giants began pulling films.

  • The opening of the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die" has been delayed. The original April release date was postponed until November due to coronavirus impact, according to a statement.
  • Other award-winning films like "1917," "Jojo Rabit" and "Little Women" have been removed from the Chinese release schedule.
  • Some studios have had to halt production of films in places that have been impacted by the virus. Paramount delayed production of "Mission: Impossible" in Italy.

Sara Fischer

Movie industry braces for major hit due to coronavirus

Box office at Regal South Beach. Photo: Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images.

The film industry is on pace to lose billions of dollars due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak around the world, according to analysts.

Why it matters: In the U.S., the largest box office in the world, consumers who are spooked by the virus have little incentive to leave their houses to see a movie if they can stream something at home. In China, the second-largest global box office, most theaters have been temporarily closed.

Jacob Knutson

Release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" postponed due to coronavirus impact

A woman wearing a face mask in front of a "No Time to Die" poster in Bangkok. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

The opening of the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die" has been delayed, scrapping its original April release date until November in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement issued by producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first major Hollywood movie to push back its global rollout amid virus concerns.

Sara Fischer

Global entertainment market topped $100 billion for first time in 2019

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The global entertainment market, which includes box office and in-home entertainment (streaming) revenues, topped $100 billion last year — a first for the industry, according to a new report released Tuesday by the Motion Picture Association of America.

Why it matters: It's looking unlikely that 2019's bombshell success will carry over into 2020, given the unprecedented stress that Hollywood is facing due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

