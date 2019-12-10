House Democrats worked into the night to finalize impeachment plans, but they're expected to unveil two articles against President Trump during a Tuesday morning news conference, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: While plans had yet to be finalized, the charges were expected to focus on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, per the New York Times and NBC News and CBS News. If the House votes for impeachment, it would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate to decide whether to remove the president from office.