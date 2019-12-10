Stories

Report: Democrats to announce articles of impeachment Tuesday

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit on December 07, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

House Democrats worked into the night to finalize impeachment plans, but they're expected to unveil two articles against President Trump during a Tuesday morning news conference, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: While plans had yet to be finalized, the charges were expected to focus on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, per the New York Times and NBC News and CBS News. If the House votes for impeachment, it would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate to decide whether to remove the president from office. 

What they're saying: Fox News reports Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) told reporters, "I think there's a lot of agreement; you’ll hear about some of it tomorrow."

The bottom line: Trump is unlikely to be convicted in a Senate trial, Axios' Alayna Treene points out.

