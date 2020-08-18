2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats prioritize racial justice at convention

Eva Longoria introduces a tape of Michelle Obama. Photo: Democratic National Convention via Getty Images

On opening night of their awkward but stirring virtual convention, Democrats prioritized racial justice along with the pandemic and the recession.

Why it matters: On issues, Joe Biden's widest margin over President Trump in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll is race relations — a 24 point spread.

  • But Democrats have to show Black voters that they're listening, fighting, and making room for their voices in the party.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser invoked her 2-year-old daughter as she overlooked the new Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

  • George Floyd's brothers, Philonise and Rodney Floyd, led a moment of silence early in the two-hour show.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign included nods to white male Democrats, and to Republicans who might cross over.

  • But the focus was even more on appeals to progressives, women and people of color who didn't bother to vote in 2016.

Trump's handling of the virus animated the night's top zinger — from Kristin Urquiza, who wrote a viral obituary for her father, Mark Urquiza of Arizona:

  • "My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump — and for that he paid with his life."
  • Video.

Michelle Obama owned the night, and used a line from President Trump’s "Axios on HBO" interview as a rapier: "[H]e is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

  • 'Those five words — down from her seven-word catchphrase at the 2016 convention, "When they go low, we go high" — have become a cultural shorthand for Trump's handling of the virus.
  • Video.

The former first lady encouraged viewers to "request mail-in ballots tonight," and urged them to be prepared for chaos at polls:

  • "We've got to grab our comfortable shoes, put on a mask, pack a brown bag dinner and maybe breakfast, too, because we have to be willing to stand in line all night if we have to."

Timekeepers at the N.Y. Times (subscription) say Michelle Obama had the most time (18.4 minutes), followed by host Eva Longoria (12.5 minutes) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (8.4 minutes).

  • David Nather, Alayna Treene, Hans Nichols and Sara Fischer contributed reporting.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC speaker: My dad's "only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump"

Kristin Urquiza spoke during the Democratic National Convention Monday evening about losing her father to the coronavirus, saying his "only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump."

What she's saying: "After five agonizing days, he died alone in the ICU with a nurse holding his hand," Urquiza said. "My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump and for that, he paid with his life."

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country ... it is what it is"

Michelle Obama said Monday night that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, President Trump has sewn "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The big picture: The former first lady is one of the most popular and motivating figures across the ideological range of the Democratic Party, and is one of the most powerful voices for turning out women and voters of color. Her speech was recorded. While she reprised her 2016 mantra — "When they go low, we go high" — Obama was direct in her criticism of Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow