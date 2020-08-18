2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country ... it is what it is"

Michelle Obama said Monday that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, President Trump has sewn  "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The big picture: The former first lady is one of the most popular and motivating figures across the ideological range of the Democratic Party, and is one of the most powerful voices for turning out women and voters of color. Her speech was recorded. While she reprised her 2016 mantra — "When they go low, we go high" — Obama was direct in her criticism of Trump.

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."

What she's saying: "Going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that's drowning out everything else. We degrade ourselves, we degrade the very causes for which we fight," Obama said.

  • "A president's words have the power to move markets. They can start wars or broker peace. They can summon the better angels or awaken our worst instincts. You simply cannot fake your way through this job."
  • "Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes."

Julian Castro warns of "potential slide of Latino support for Democrats"

Former 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told "Axios on HBO" that Democrats could win the presidency in November but lose support with Latino voters, which could "benefit the Republicans in the years to come."

Driving the news: The Democratic National Convention, happening this week, has been criticized by some for featuring too few Latino speakers. Castro, the only Latino presidential candidate this cycle, was not asked to be one of the featured, solo speakers.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 21,815,984 — Total deaths: 772,856— Total recoveries: 13,810,029Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 5,437,573 — Total deaths: 170,492 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Education: Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week.
  4. Politics: Nancy Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Oct. 2.
  5. Business: Retailers target coronavirus back-to-school shopping — The Fed is back in focus amid Congress' stimulus impasse.
  6. Health: Dental care is rebounding, for now.
  7. Sports: Bubbles strip top seeds of home-team advantage as playoffs begin.
Top Homeland Security official: “Absolutely” no systemic racism in policing

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told "Axios on HBO" that there’s “absolutely not” any systemic racism in American policing, the latest white, male Trump administration official to dismiss persistent racism in the United States.

Why it matters: Recent polling shows a narrow plurality of Americans believe systemic racism is real and requires action, while data consistently shows how Black and Hispanic people suffer from built-in biases and systemic obstacles. This is becoming one of the major fault lines in American politics.

