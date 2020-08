Kristin Urquiza spoke during the Democratic National Convention Monday evening about losing her father to the coronavirus, saying his "only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump."

What she's saying: "After five agonizing days, he died alone in the ICU with a nurse holding his hand," Urquiza said. My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump and for that, he paid with his life."