Why it matters: While a new poll shows Harris received a 6-point bump in favorability after she challenged the former vice president's opposition to federally mandated busing in the 1970s, she's also endured false online accusations about her race and U.S. citizenship that saw other candidates rush to her defense — including Biden.

Biden's supporters and some fellow Democrats have criticized Harris for her stance in interviews with Politico, including former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), the first African-American woman to serve in the Senate, who's endorsed Biden in the 2020 primary.

"We can be proud of her nonetheless, but her ambition got it wrong about Joe ... for her to take that tack is sad."

— Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun's comments to Politico

The big picture: Harris made the comments outside San Francisco’s city hall after marching in the city’s LGBTQ pride parade, per Bloomberg. She also addressed San Francisco pride breakfast, where she denounced President Trump for his administration's record on LGBTQ rights.

Go deeper: Kamala Harris on the issues, in under 500 words