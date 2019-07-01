Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told reporters Sunday she stood by her decision to take on 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden on the issue of race at last week’s debate, despite an online backlash, Bloomberg first reported.
"It may make people uncomfortable to speak the truth about the history of our country but we must speak the truth. We must agree that there not only is fact that is the basis for these truths but that we should recommit ourselves to also agreeing that these things should never happen again."