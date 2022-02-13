Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Pelosi: "Defund the police" not the policy of the Democratic Party

Fadel Allassan

"Defund the Police" is “not the position of the Democratic Party," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday in response to Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who said she will persist using the slogan despite her colleagues' disapproval.

Why it matters: The position has driven a wedge between progressive and moderate Democrats, with those who support it largely taking the blame for Democratic losses in 2020 House elections.

  • Bush told Black reporters during an hourlong conversation this week that she's sticking to her activist roots, and that her party needs to do better at explaining that it means shifting some police funding toward preemptive social services.

What she's saying: “Community safety, to protect and defend in every way, is our oath of office," Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos. "And I have sympathy — we're all concerned about mistreatment of people .... but make no mistake, community safety is our responsibility."

The bottom line: Pelosi declared that the slogan is "dead — that causes a concern with a few in our caucus, but public safety is our responsibility."

  • She pointed to the Democrats' proposed reform, the Justice in Policing Act, which would overhaul qualified immunity for police officers, ban chokeholds federally, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and outlaw racial profiling.
  • It would also establish a national registry of police misconduct to be managed by the Department of Justice.

Axios
22 mins ago - World

Biden and Zelensky agree on importance of "diplomacy and deterrence" amid Russia buildup

President Biden speaks on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Dec. 9. Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday "agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Why it matters: The 50-minute call comes a day after Biden spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin, warning the Russian president that the U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate after victory. Photo by Ian MacNico/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skating star eligibility hearing set after positive drug test

⛷️ U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin "grateful" for outpouring of support

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Olympian holds up "No War" sign after race

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

