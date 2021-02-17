COVID ends Florida's decade-long run of record tourism

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The COVID-19 pandemic ended a decade of record-setting tourism numbers in Florida, according to new numbers from the state's tourism marketing agency.
The state of play: The bad news comes the same week organizers decided to cancel Tampa's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and Children's Gasparilla parade this year due to virus concerns.
- "Knowing how Gasparilla is, it’s hard to imagine social distancing going on as Gasparilla brings hundreds of thousands of people to Bayshore," Peter Lackman, captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, told the Tampa Bay Times.
- The events are rescheduled for Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 2022.
Driving the news: Visit Florida posted preliminary figures early this week showing 86.7 million visitors came to the Sunshine State in 2020. That was the lowest annual total since 2010.
- The state attracted a record 131.4 million tourists in 2019, the culmination of year-to-year growth since 2009 when Florida had 80.9 million visitors.
The big picture: The hospitality and leisure industries have suffered the most since the pandemic, per the News Service of Florida.
- Before the pandemic, the state estimated 1.6 million jobs were supported by tourism. Last week, the U.S. Travel Association reported four in 10 jobs lost nationally over the past year were in the leisure and hospitality industries.
One last blow ... Cruises likely won't return to Port Tampa Bay until fall, maybe even until 2022, the Times reports.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.